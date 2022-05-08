Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.51

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 532880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Squarespace by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Squarespace by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.