SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get SRAX alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. SRAX has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SRAX by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,243,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SRAX (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.