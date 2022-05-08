SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$27.89 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$18.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.