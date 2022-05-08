Starfox Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,398,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

