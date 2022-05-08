Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TCBK traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

