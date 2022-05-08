Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 2,100 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 4.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $38,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

NYSE:SYF traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,408,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,382. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.