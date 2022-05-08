Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 26,700 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp accounts for 3.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of First Internet Bancorp worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 54,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 30,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

