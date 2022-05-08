Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 37,484 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,484 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.30% of Ameris Bancorp worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after buying an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,778,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,759,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

