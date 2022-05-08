Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 800 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 2.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 697,158 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,031,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 124,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.06. 9,087,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,774. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

