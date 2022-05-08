Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

