Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 2.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after buying an additional 428,911 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 357,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.