StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

