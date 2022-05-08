StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

