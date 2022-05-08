StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of ESBA opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.05.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)
