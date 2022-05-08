StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLWT stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

