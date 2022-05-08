StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $105,721. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. M3F Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

