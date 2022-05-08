StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Reading International from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

