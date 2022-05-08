StockNews.com Downgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

BCOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.85 million, a P/E ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brightcove by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brightcove by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

