StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

