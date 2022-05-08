StockNews.com Lowers Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

SWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

