StockNews.com Upgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

