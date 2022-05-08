Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EDF opened at $5.54 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDF. Bank of America downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

