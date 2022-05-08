Strike Price Reaches $31.13 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $31.13 or 0.00091498 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $98.86 million and $3.60 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,083,621% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00189620 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00557765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038730 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,537.19 or 2.01463295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,943 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.