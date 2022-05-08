Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $459,520.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.87 or 0.00056079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 379% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00349953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00183842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038818 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.52 or 1.88441120 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

