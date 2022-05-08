Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,283 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $35,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 694,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $108.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.