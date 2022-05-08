Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 781 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Broadcom by 17.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.31. The stock has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

