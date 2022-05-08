Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,393 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,395. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.74 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

