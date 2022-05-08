Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 998 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.00. 7,304,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675,394. The stock has a market cap of $374.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

