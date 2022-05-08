Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,963,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 588,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.22. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

