Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,759,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.45. 315,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,949. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65.

