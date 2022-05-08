Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,516.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 187,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,203. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

