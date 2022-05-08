Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 604,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,170. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.