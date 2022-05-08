Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,606 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,932. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $386.02 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

