Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) vs. China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Critical Comparison

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and China Merchants Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 5.04 -$153.43 million N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $69.83 billion N/A $18.59 billion $3.72 7.42

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunlight Financial and China Merchants Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 98.32%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A -3.95% -2.69% China Merchants Bank 27.30% 16.13% 1.38%

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About China Merchants Bank (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 143 branches; 1,770 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; 2,812 self-service centers; 6,592 self-service machines; one representative office; 14,746 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

