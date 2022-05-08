SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 27.47%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.