Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.11.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.