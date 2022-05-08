Susquehanna Cuts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $50.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.58.

NYSE:SPR opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

