Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

SYIEY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($111.58) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1785 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

