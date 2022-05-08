Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $73,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,928 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,903,000 after acquiring an additional 160,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $45,195,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys stock traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,599. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

