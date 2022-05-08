Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

