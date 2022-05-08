Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.56

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 129822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

Sysmex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

