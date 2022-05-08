T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

TTOO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

