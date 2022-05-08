Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.87). 1,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of £429.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

