TD Securities Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $840.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.75.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $377.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,010.89. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $355.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

