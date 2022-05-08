TD Securities Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.54.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.13. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.35 and a one year high of C$24.00.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

