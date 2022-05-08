Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 66,622,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,400,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.