Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is Ronit Capital LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Ronit Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 6.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,872,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after buying an additional 3,537,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,190,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,857,000 after buying an additional 3,075,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 12,265,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,603,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

