Teramo Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. 14,417,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,947,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

