Terracoin (TRC) Hits One Day Volume of $126.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $438,238.01 and approximately $126.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,427.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00764049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00203670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

