TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $443,012.00

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $28.81 million and approximately $443,012.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 379% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00349953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00183842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038818 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.52 or 1.88441120 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,724,486,262 coins and its circulating supply is 36,723,757,154 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

